I Can't Feel My Face - Album by Warhol.SS & B6

Warhol.SS and B6 have teamed up with one another for "I Can't Feel My Face," an album filled with some spacy production.

Warhol.SS and B6 are looking to make their stamp on 2026. On Friday, the two joined forces on a new album called "I Can't Feel My Face." This new project is filled to the brim with some hypnotic production. Production that, at times, sounds like it came from a completely different planet than our own. These two have great chemistry together, and that shines through on the tracks. Meanwhile, there are some solid guest verses here. Tezzus, Diorvsyou, and KARRAHBOO all come through with some performances worth listening to.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!