I Can't Feel My Face - Album by Warhol.SS & B6

Warhol.SS and B6 are looking to make their stamp on 2026. On Friday, the two joined forces on a new album called "I Can't Feel My Face." This new project is filled to the brim with some hypnotic production. Production that, at times, sounds like it came from a completely different planet than our own. These two have great chemistry together, and that shines through on the tracks. Meanwhile, there are some solid guest verses here. Tezzus, Diorvsyou, and KARRAHBOO all come through with some performances worth listening to.
Release Date: April 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for I Can't Feel My Face
- I Can't Feel My Face
- Smooth Jazz
- Mayweather
- Regina
- Ezel
- Delorean
- Ruthless 2 ft. KARRAHBOO
- Circle Small
- Baddie Stranger ft. Tezzus & Diorvsyou
- Hacker
- Helping Hand