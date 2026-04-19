Ruthless – Song by Warhol.SS, B6 & KARRAHBOOO

Atlanta and Chicago hip-hop teamed up for the new single "Ruthless" from Warhol.SS, B6, and KARRAHBOOO, and the title certainly makes sense. A light but nonetheless relentless trap-adjacent drum pattern rattles and kicks its way throughout the short runtime, allowing for all three MCs to deliver cold and confident performances one after the other. Some bells and muddy synth layers help flesh the track out, but the main event is how these artists keep up the track's fast but still menacing pace. It's an enthralling collaboration that makes the most out of its atmosphere, coming through with a hard-hitting listen that will make any head bob.
Release Date: April 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Ruthless
Now I'm with my dawg like Shaggy, Scooby,
If he turn his back, he get the muzzle,
Sign for an M and might need a couple,
Super grimy n***a, don't be puzzled