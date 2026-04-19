Ruthless – Song by Warhol.SS, B6 & KARRAHBOOO

Warhol.SS, B6, and KARRAHBOOO teamed up for the fittingly titled new track "Ruthless," which is a gritty new banger for the week.

Atlanta and Chicago hip-hop teamed up for the new single "Ruthless" from Warhol.SS, B6, and KARRAHBOOO, and the title certainly makes sense. A light but nonetheless relentless trap-adjacent drum pattern rattles and kicks its way throughout the short runtime, allowing for all three MCs to deliver cold and confident performances one after the other. Some bells and muddy synth layers help flesh the track out, but the main event is how these artists keep up the track's fast but still menacing pace. It's an enthralling collaboration that makes the most out of its atmosphere, coming through with a hard-hitting listen that will make any head bob.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.