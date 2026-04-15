Dave Chappelle Suggests "Chappelle's Show" Is Returning Sooner Than You May Think

Dave Chappelle is one of the most legendary comedians of all-time, and Chappelle's Show remains one of the most revolutionary sketch comedy shows ever made. Overall, this is a show that fans thought would last forever.

However, Chappelle's Show only made it through two full seasons before the plug was pulled in the middle of season three. Chappelle could have cashed in his chips. Instead, he decided to walk away because the show was being perceived and interpreted in a way that he did not approve of.

For years, Chappelle went away. He escaped the limelight and did his own thing with his family. He eventually returned to the spotlight and has delivered numerous comedy specials for Netflix. However, through all of this, fans have been holding out hope that someday, Chappelle's Show will return in all of its glory.

In a recent interview, Chappelle was asked about the prospect of the show coming back. Of course, this question was a bit of a long shot, but why not ask when the man is in front of you? As you will see, Chappelle's answer was actually quite surprising.

The Status Of Chappelle's Show

The comedian noted that a year ago, he would have said that a Chappelle's Show reboot was out of the question. Over the past week or so, the comedian has been rethinking his position. Ultimately, he sees it as a pretty good idea.

Chappelle's Show was known for some iconic sketches. Lines from these sketches are still referenced in popular culture. It is clear that there is still a whole lot of love for the show out there. Fans would be very happy if it came back. However, whether or not Chappelle actually follows through is a different question entirely.