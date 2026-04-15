Dave Chappelle Suggests "Chappelle's Show" Is Returning Sooner Than You May Think

BY Alexander Cole
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10/27/19 7:02:14 PM -- Washington , DC, U.S.A -- Dave Chappelle arrives at the Kennedy Center on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Washington D.C. to receive the Mark Twain Prize in American Humor. -- Photo by Hannah Gaber, USA TODAY staff ORG XMIT: HG 138314 Dave Chappelle g 10/27/2019 (Via OlyDrop) Xxx Hgs 3750 Jpg Usa Dc
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For years, fans have been holding out hope for a "Chappelle's Show" reboot, and as it turns out, Dave Chappelle is thinking things through.

Dave Chappelle is one of the most legendary comedians of all-time, and Chappelle's Show remains one of the most revolutionary sketch comedy shows ever made. Overall, this is a show that fans thought would last forever.

However, Chappelle's Show only made it through two full seasons before the plug was pulled in the middle of season three. Chappelle could have cashed in his chips. Instead, he decided to walk away because the show was being perceived and interpreted in a way that he did not approve of.

For years, Chappelle went away. He escaped the limelight and did his own thing with his family. He eventually returned to the spotlight and has delivered numerous comedy specials for Netflix. However, through all of this, fans have been holding out hope that someday, Chappelle's Show will return in all of its glory.

In a recent interview, Chappelle was asked about the prospect of the show coming back. Of course, this question was a bit of a long shot, but why not ask when the man is in front of you? As you will see, Chappelle's answer was actually quite surprising.

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The Status Of Chappelle's Show

The comedian noted that a year ago, he would have said that a Chappelle's Show reboot was out of the question. Over the past week or so, the comedian has been rethinking his position. Ultimately, he sees it as a pretty good idea.

Chappelle's Show was known for some iconic sketches. Lines from these sketches are still referenced in popular culture. It is clear that there is still a whole lot of love for the show out there. Fans would be very happy if it came back. However, whether or not Chappelle actually follows through is a different question entirely.

At the end of the day, he would have to bring back the original writers and cast members. This is a lot easier said than done. Regardless, there would be lots of networks out there ready to pick up the show. We can only hope that it comes back soon.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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