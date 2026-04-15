Crossroads Freestyle - Song by Monaleo

Monaleo has come into her own as a truly impressive MC, and with her recent "Crossroads Freestyle," she is showcasing her talents.

Monaleo is an artist whom fans have grown to love over the last few years. She is an MC who always seems to bring some phenomenal wordplay and energy to every track. 2026 is going to be a big year for her, and there is a sense that a project could be on the horizon. Giving credence to this theory is her new song, "Crossroads Freestyle." This one-minute freestyle hit YouTube on Tuesday, and fans are already loving it. Once again, Monaleo shows off her confidence while delivering some solid bars over steady production. It is a dope track, and one that a lot of fans should check out.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!