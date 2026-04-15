Crossroads Freestyle - Song by Monaleo

Monaleo is an artist whom fans have grown to love over the last few years. She is an MC who always seems to bring some phenomenal wordplay and energy to every track. 2026 is going to be a big year for her, and there is a sense that a project could be on the horizon. Giving credence to this theory is her new song, "Crossroads Freestyle." This one-minute freestyle hit YouTube on Tuesday, and fans are already loving it. Once again, Monaleo shows off her confidence while delivering some solid bars over steady production. It is a dope track, and one that a lot of fans should check out.
Release Date: April 14, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Crossroads Freestyle
Getting cake by the pound, I'm greater than britain
I'm greater than Alex on top like a attic (Uh-uh)
You pushing for Clipse I'm peeping a Malice
But fear ain't a factor I'm up for the challenge
The queen of my palace from Houston, not Dallas