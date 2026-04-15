Run It Back - Song by Chris Patrick featuring Mack Keane

Rising star Chris Patrick just came through with a new song featuring Mack Keane called "Run It Back," and it is a great mix of styles.

Chris Patrick has become a rising star in the hip-hop world and is someone that some believe is destined for superstardom. On Wednesday, he delivered a brand-new track with the likes of Mack Keane called "Run It Back." This song is a fantastic hybrid of rap and R&B. We get a silky smooth hook and some solid verses from Patrick, who continues to improve his craft. The songwriting chops are very obviously there, and his mix of sounds delivers a little something for everyone. Ultimately, Patrick is setting himself up very nicely for a strong 2026 to remember.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!