Run It Back - Song by Chris Patrick featuring Mack Keane

Chris Patrick has become a rising star in the hip-hop world and is someone that some believe is destined for superstardom. On Wednesday, he delivered a brand-new track with the likes of Mack Keane called "Run It Back." This song is a fantastic hybrid of rap and R&B. We get a silky smooth hook and some solid verses from Patrick, who continues to improve his craft. The songwriting chops are very obviously there, and his mix of sounds delivers a little something for everyone. Ultimately, Patrick is setting himself up very nicely for a strong 2026 to remember.
Release Date: April 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A