SKIN CARE – Song by Cochise

Cochise continues to make bubbly, vibrant, and still hard-hitting hip-hop for his fans, and his energy is always infections. His new single "SKIN CARE" embodies this very well. Thanks to sharp trap-like percussion, a collection of woozy and euphoric synth tones, and a simple flow, this cut goes down smooth while the Florida MC flaunts his good looks, his success, and his fun-loving energy. It's a pretty dismissive message to his opps, but that negativity doesn't get in the way of an overall bouncy and easy-going record. Hopefully Cochise follows up "SKIN CARE" with a new album, which fans have been asking for for a long time now.
Release Date: April 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from SKIN CARE
I feel so good, I might just get a Bentley,
I ride it in the water like a jet ski,
I really hate these n***as, I'm a deadbeat,
I been the same n***a since you met me