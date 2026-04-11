SKIN CARE – Song by Cochise

Cochise has fans demanding a new album soon, but at least he will hold them over for now with the new single "SKIN CARE."

Cochise continues to make bubbly, vibrant, and still hard-hitting hip-hop for his fans, and his energy is always infections. His new single "SKIN CARE" embodies this very well. Thanks to sharp trap-like percussion, a collection of woozy and euphoric synth tones, and a simple flow, this cut goes down smooth while the Florida MC flaunts his good looks, his success, and his fun-loving energy. It's a pretty dismissive message to his opps, but that negativity doesn't get in the way of an overall bouncy and easy-going record. Hopefully Cochise follows up "SKIN CARE" with a new album, which fans have been asking for for a long time now.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.