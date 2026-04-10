Blue Marlin - Song by Blade Brown & Benny The Butcher

UK rapper Blade Brown has teamed up with Benny The Butcher for a new song called "Blue Marlin." These two artists come from very different places in the world. However, they are able to come together and deliver a truly dope song. Overall, this song contains some solid flows from both artists, over exciting production. The chemistry here is unmistakable as the artists trade bars and bring their own unique approaches to the track. If you are someone who appreciates Blade Brown and Benny the Butcher, the this is going to be the song for you.
Release Date: April 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Blue Marlin
That body is worth a stack, my reality worse than rap
She fucking up, I can't listen to certain chat
She thinks I'm gon' circle back but I'm taking that Birkin back
Flake brizziеs, used to send 'em in thе van