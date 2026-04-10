Blue Marlin - Song by Blade Brown & Benny The Butcher

UK's own Blade Brown has returned with a special Benny The Butcher collaboration, called "Blue Marlin," and it's dope.

UK rapper Blade Brown has teamed up with Benny The Butcher for a new song called "Blue Marlin." These two artists come from very different places in the world. However, they are able to come together and deliver a truly dope song. Overall, this song contains some solid flows from both artists, over exciting production. The chemistry here is unmistakable as the artists trade bars and bring their own unique approaches to the track. If you are someone who appreciates Blade Brown and Benny the Butcher, the this is going to be the song for you.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!