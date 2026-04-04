SUNSHINE – Song by Slew & Lancey Foux

Slew is a London model-turned-rapper who is making even more compelling moves to build a name for himself in U.K. grime and drill spaces. He tapped the one and only Lancey Foux for his new single "SUNSHINE," a title that's a little misleading. This is a menacing banger with sharp percussion, dense bass hits, and an eerie and icy synth tone that makes the cut feel hypnotizing and grating. It's to great effect, though, as both MCs do very well on it. Slew is a little more confident and brash on here, whereas Lancey Foux is more effortlessly smooth and focused. Their chemistry on "SUNSHINE" is invigorating, and hopefully they have more in the vault.
Release Date: April 3, 2026
Genre: U.K. Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from SUNSHINE
Carrying coffins, horse and carriage,
Life’s a game, snakes and ladders,
Pills and drink got my brain all splattered,
Look in the mirror, the s**t just shattered