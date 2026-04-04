SUNSHINE – Song by Slew & Lancey Foux

Slew and Lancey Foux are relentless on their new collaboration "SUNSHINE," whether for their flows or how they complement the beat.

Slew is a London model-turned-rapper who is making even more compelling moves to build a name for himself in U.K. grime and drill spaces. He tapped the one and only Lancey Foux for his new single "SUNSHINE," a title that's a little misleading. This is a menacing banger with sharp percussion, dense bass hits, and an eerie and icy synth tone that makes the cut feel hypnotizing and grating. It's to great effect, though, as both MCs do very well on it. Slew is a little more confident and brash on here, whereas Lancey Foux is more effortlessly smooth and focused. Their chemistry on "SUNSHINE" is invigorating, and hopefully they have more in the vault.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.