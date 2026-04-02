I'm Back - Song by YTB Fatt

Internet rumors can spread like wildfire, regardless of whether or not they are true. YTB Fatt was subjected to this recently, as some internet posts made the claim that he was shot and killed during a music video shoot. In the end, these rumors turned out to be completely baseless. The artist made that very clear with his brand-new single called "I'm Back." This song came out late last night, and it was made very clear that the artist is alive. He is rapping as hard as ever on this new song, and you can tell there is some real urgency here. The artist wanted to show people that he is still here, and we think fans will appreciate the sentiment and the hunger.