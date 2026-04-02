I'm Back - Song by YTB Fatt

BY Alexander Cole
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After rumors circulated that YTB Fatt had been shot and killed during a music video shoot, the artist decided to drop a new single.

Internet rumors can spread like wildfire, regardless of whether or not they are true. YTB Fatt was subjected to this recently, as some internet posts made the claim that he was shot and killed during a music video shoot. In the end, these rumors turned out to be completely baseless. The artist made that very clear with his brand-new single called "I'm Back." This song came out late last night, and it was made very clear that the artist is alive. He is rapping as hard as ever on this new song, and you can tell there is some real urgency here. The artist wanted to show people that he is still here, and we think fans will appreciate the sentiment and the hunger.

Release Date: April 2nd, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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