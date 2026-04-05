One Dance - Song by Drake featuring WizKid & Kyla

In 2016, Drake was fresh off a win against Meek Mill and was looking to evolve his sound. It was here that he found himself diving into dancehall. Perhaps the best example of Drake's fascination with this sound is the song "One Dance." This song dropped 10 years ago today, and it remains one of the best of the biggest songs in the Drake catalog. The track features WizKid and Kyla, and it is by far one of the catchiest songs Drizzy has ever put together. In fact, it is impossible not to read about the song and not hum it to yourself. The chorus is fully quotable, and the production helps carry the song forward. With the Spring set to go into full effect, perhaps we will be hearing "One Dance" a whole lot more.