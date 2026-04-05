One Dance - Song by Drake featuring WizKid & Kyla

In 2016, Drake was fresh off a win against Meek Mill and was looking to evolve his sound. It was here that he found himself diving into dancehall. Perhaps the best example of Drake's fascination with this sound is the song "One Dance." This song dropped 10 years ago today, and it remains one of the best of the biggest songs in the Drake catalog. The track features WizKid and Kyla, and it is by far one of the catchiest songs Drizzy has ever put together. In fact, it is impossible not to read about the song and not hum it to yourself. The chorus is fully quotable, and the production helps carry the song forward. With the Spring set to go into full effect, perhaps we will be hearing "One Dance" a whole lot more.
Release Date: April 5th, 2016
Genre: Hip-Hop, Dancehall
Album: Views
Quotable Lyrics from One Dance
That's why I need a one dance
Got a Hennessy in my hand
One more time 'fore I go
Higher powers taking a hold on me
Awards & Commercial Performance
Despite the song's overwhelming success, it was mostly snubbed out of awards. Meanwhile, it topped the Billboard Hot 100 a few weeks after its release. It also ended up third on the Billboard Hot 100 year-end chart. The song is currently 11 times platinum, making this yet another diamond Drake record. Overall, "One Dance" remains one of the biggest songs Drake has ever put out.