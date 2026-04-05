One Dance - Song by Drake featuring WizKid & Kyla

BY Alexander Cole
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One Dance One Dance
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"One Dance" was an immediate smash hit from Drake back in 2016, and today, the song officially turns 10 years old.

In 2016, Drake was fresh off a win against Meek Mill and was looking to evolve his sound. It was here that he found himself diving into dancehall. Perhaps the best example of Drake's fascination with this sound is the song "One Dance." This song dropped 10 years ago today, and it remains one of the best of the biggest songs in the Drake catalog. The track features WizKid and Kyla, and it is by far one of the catchiest songs Drizzy has ever put together. In fact, it is impossible not to read about the song and not hum it to yourself. The chorus is fully quotable, and the production helps carry the song forward. With the Spring set to go into full effect, perhaps we will be hearing "One Dance" a whole lot more.

Release Date: April 5th, 2016

Genre: Hip-Hop, Dancehall

Album: Views

Quotable Lyrics from One Dance

That's why I need a one dance
Got a Hennessy in my hand
One more time 'fore I go
Higher powers taking a hold on me

Awards & Commercial Performance

Despite the song's overwhelming success, it was mostly snubbed out of awards. Meanwhile, it topped the Billboard Hot 100 a few weeks after its release. It also ended up third on the Billboard Hot 100 year-end chart. The song is currently 11 times platinum, making this yet another diamond Drake record. Overall, "One Dance" remains one of the biggest songs Drake has ever put out.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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