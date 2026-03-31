Kickin It - Song by Stanclickin

Stanclickin is currently in the midst of growing his fanbase and his sound, and it is clear that "Kickin It" will impress.

Stanclickin is an artist who ended up going viral thanks to the now-infamous "Kirkified" craze on social media. One of his songs found its way into the memes, and since that time, there has been an increased interest in Stanclickin and his music. He has taken advantage of this interest with a slew of new singles over the past year. His latest is a track called "Kickin' It." On this song, we get that signature Stanclickin sound. There is some heavy autotune here, as well as production that fits into the current underground meta. If you are a fan of this sound, then you will likely appreciate what Stanclickin is doing here.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!