Kickin It - Song by Stanclickin

Stanclickin is an artist who ended up going viral thanks to the now-infamous "Kirkified" craze on social media. One of his songs found its way into the memes, and since that time, there has been an increased interest in Stanclickin and his music. He has taken advantage of this interest with a slew of new singles over the past year. His latest is a track called "Kickin' It." On this song, we get that signature Stanclickin sound. There is some heavy autotune here, as well as production that fits into the current underground meta. If you are a fan of this sound, then you will likely appreciate what Stanclickin is doing here.
Release Date: March 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A