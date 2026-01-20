Family Guy - Song by Stanclickin

Stanclickin is an artist you have probably heard of without realizing it. His music tends to soundtrack various memes on both TikTok and IG Reels. His song "Rain All Day" blew up on social media, and now, he is continuing to expand his palette and his catalog. Over the weekend, he dropped off the new song "Family Guy," which is very much in line with his sound. This is a track that fits neatly into the underground soundscape. From lowkey instrumental to the autotuned vocals full of melody, Stanclickin stakes his claim as an artist who does more than just make meme tracks.
Release Date: January 16, 2026
Genre: Underground Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Family Guy
Cougar hoe named Lois
Got a son, we some like Family Guy
Hot box in the black truck
Windows closed, know I'm O.D. fried