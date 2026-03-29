Extra Coat - Song by Fourfive

Underground artist Fourfive has returned with a new song, "Extra Coat," ahead of the release of his new album, "Save The Pit."

Fourfive is going to be dropping Save The Pit this year, and it could be one of the underground's biggest projects of 2026. With that in mind, there is no denying that Fourfive is making solid cases for himself as an artist. The perfect example of this is his energetic new single "Extra Coat." This is a song with a whole lot of distortion, and even some wild flows. While this sound certainly isn't for everyone, it is a sound that has captivated the youth. It is a sound that is still evolving, and Fourfive is at the forefront of this evolution.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!