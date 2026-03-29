Extra Coat - Song by Fourfive

Fourfive is going to be dropping Save The Pit this year, and it could be one of the underground's biggest projects of 2026. With that in mind, there is no denying that Fourfive is making solid cases for himself as an artist. The perfect example of this is his energetic new single "Extra Coat." This is a song with a whole lot of distortion, and even some wild flows. While this sound certainly isn't for everyone, it is a sound that has captivated the youth. It is a sound that is still evolving, and Fourfive is at the forefront of this evolution.
Release Date: March 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Save The Pit
Quotable Lyrics from Extra Coat
Thank god I brought a extra coat
You rich lil' bro? Say yes, or no
Your money slow, like escrow
The lambo' came with extra smoke