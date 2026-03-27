sounds for someone — Album by Elmiene

Elmiene is entering a new chapter with the release of his debut album, sounds for someone. The soulful singer leans heavily into personal storytelling throughout the project, with much of the album circling back to his relationship with his father. Across the 12 tracks, that tension shows up in different forms. There’s a sense of repetition in those interactions, but also a deeper attachment he can’t fully let go of. While those moments feel searching and unsettled, other parts of the album show a shift. Elmiene sounds more sure of himself, more willing to speak directly about what he needs. That balance between reflection and clarity gives the project its weight.