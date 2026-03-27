sounds for someone — Album by Elmiene

BY Tallie Spencer
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With sharp writing and vivid imagery throughout, sounds for someone positions Elmiene as an artist carving out his own lane.

Elmiene is entering a new chapter with the release of his debut album, sounds for someone. The soulful singer leans heavily into personal storytelling throughout the project, with much of the album circling back to his relationship with his father. Across the 12 tracks, that tension shows up in different forms. There’s a sense of repetition in those interactions, but also a deeper attachment he can’t fully let go of. While those moments feel searching and unsettled, other parts of the album show a shift. Elmiene sounds more sure of himself, more willing to speak directly about what he needs. That balance between reflection and clarity gives the project its weight.

With sharp writing and vivid imagery throughout, sounds for someone positions Elmiene as an artist carving out his own lane. The vocals, writing, and strong storytelling are prominent on each track.

Release Date: March 27, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: sounds for someone

Tracklist for sounds for someone
  1. Moment
  2. Cry Against The Wind
  3. Saviour
  4. Reclusive
  5. Time Doesn’t Heal
  6. Honour
  7. Don’t Say Maybe
  8. Special
  9. Lie With Me
  10. Light By The Window (feat. Raphael Saadiq)
  11. Lonely People
  12. Told You I’ll Make It
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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