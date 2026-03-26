Cruel World - Song by Yuno Miles

Yuno Miles is an artist who has gone viral on numerous occasions at this point. Overall, he is someone who is more known for meme raps. However, his most recent song, "Cruel World," is certainly going to turn a bunch of heads. This new song takes a serious tone, and the fans are certainly taking notice. Throughout the track, we get some dope verses from Yuno Miles, who actually has a good flow when he takes himself seriously. Meanwhile, the production bolsters the track and proves that Miles is more than just a meme rapper. Ultimately, we hope he continues down this path.
Release Date: March 25, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Cruel World
It's my public execution, come and just watch this
They be watchin' behind the screen, they gon' watch this
They talk about they 'bout to get it, they gon' get a clip
They can share all that other shit, but they can't share real shit