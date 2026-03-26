Cruel World - Song by Yuno Miles

Yuno Miles is known for his meme raps, but his latest song "Cruel World" might be his best work to date, and we really mean it.

It's my public execution, come and just watch this They be watchin' behind the screen, they gon' watch this They talk about they 'bout to get it, they gon' get a clip They can share all that other shit, but they can't share real shit

Yuno Miles is an artist who has gone viral on numerous occasions at this point. Overall, he is someone who is more known for meme raps. However, his most recent song, "Cruel World," is certainly going to turn a bunch of heads. This new song takes a serious tone, and the fans are certainly taking notice. Throughout the track, we get some dope verses from Yuno Miles, who actually has a good flow when he takes himself seriously. Meanwhile, the production bolsters the track and proves that Miles is more than just a meme rapper. Ultimately, we hope he continues down this path.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!