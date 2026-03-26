The Coming - Album by Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes remains one of the greatest MCs of all-time. An artist known for blistering flows and some truly iconic music videos. 30 years ago today, Busta Rhymes dropped off his debut album, The Coming. This is a 13-track project with some incredible songs and some standout verses. It is also an album that established Busta Rhymes as a true star in the hip-hop world. With features from the likes of Q-Tip, Redman, Keith M, and more, this is an album that truly does pack a punch. For long-time hip-hop fans, this is one of those albums that helped shape the meaning of being an MC. If you're young and need to catch up on your history, absolutely give this a listen.
Release Date: March 26, 1996
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for The Coming
- The Coming
- Do My Thing
- Everything Remains Raw
- Abandon Ship (feat. Rampage the Last Boy Scout)
- Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check
- It's a Party (feat. Zhane)
- Hot Fudge
- Ill Vibe (feat. Q-Tip)
- Flipmode Squad Meets Def Squad (feat. Jamal, Redman, Keith M)
- Still Shining
- Keep It Movin' (feat. Rampage the Last Boy Scout, Dinco, Mil)
- The Finish Line
- End of the World
Awards & Commercial Performance
The single "Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check" was nominated for Best Rap Solo Performance at the Grammys. Meanwhile, the album topped the hip-hop & R&B charts, while also peaking at sixth on the Billboard 200. The album is currently certified platinum in the United States, having sold a total of 1 million copies. Needless to say, it was a big success for the artist.