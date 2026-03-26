The Coming - Album by Busta Rhymes

BY Alexander Cole
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The Coming The Coming
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30 years ago today, Busta Rhymes dropped, "The Coming," an album that helped shape the sound of hip-hop as we know it.

Busta Rhymes remains one of the greatest MCs of all-time. An artist known for blistering flows and some truly iconic music videos. 30 years ago today, Busta Rhymes dropped off his debut album, The Coming. This is a 13-track project with some incredible songs and some standout verses. It is also an album that established Busta Rhymes as a true star in the hip-hop world. With features from the likes of Q-Tip, Redman, Keith M, and more, this is an album that truly does pack a punch. For long-time hip-hop fans, this is one of those albums that helped shape the meaning of being an MC. If you're young and need to catch up on your history, absolutely give this a listen.

Release Date: March 26, 1996

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for The Coming
  1. The Coming
  2. Do My Thing
  3. Everything Remains Raw
  4. Abandon Ship (feat. Rampage the Last Boy Scout)
  5. Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check
  6. It's a Party (feat. Zhane)
  7. Hot Fudge
  8. Ill Vibe (feat. Q-Tip)
  9. Flipmode Squad Meets Def Squad (feat. Jamal, Redman, Keith M)
  10. Still Shining
  11. Keep It Movin' (feat. Rampage the Last Boy Scout, Dinco, Mil)
  12. The Finish Line
  13. End of the World

Awards & Commercial Performance

The single "Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check" was nominated for Best Rap Solo Performance at the Grammys. Meanwhile, the album topped the hip-hop & R&B charts, while also peaking at sixth on the Billboard 200. The album is currently certified platinum in the United States, having sold a total of 1 million copies. Needless to say, it was a big success for the artist.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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