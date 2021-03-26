The Coming
- Original ContentBusta Rhymes Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore Busta Rhymes and his net worth, delving into his music career, acting roles, business ventures, and brand partnerships.By Jake Skudder
- NewsBusta Rhymes Revisits A Classic With "The Coming 25th Anniversary Deluxe"Busta Rhymes lines up a gargantuan Deluxe Edition of his classic debut album "The Coming," which recently celebrated its twenty-five-year anniversary. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBusta Rhymes Reflects On Debut Album's 25th AnniversaryTwenty-five years ago, Busta Rhymes released "The Coming" and kicked off one of the most legendary rap careers the game has ever seen. By Mitch Findlay