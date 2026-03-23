Dont Touch My Fangs - Song by Glokk40Spaz

Glokk40Spaz is an underground artist who has consistently leveled up his sound, and "Dont Touch My Fangs" is another heater.

Glokk40Spaz has been showcasing his talents for a few years now. From his eclectic production choices to his aggressive flows and lyrics, the artist has become someone to watch in the underground scene. While he doesn't appear to be interested in mainstream attention, he still has a sizeable fanbase, ready to support him at will. His latest song "Dont Touch My Fangs" is another track that adds to his mythos. The song gets a bit literal with the vampire motif, but there is no denying that the beat here is hypnotic. His flows are as solid as ever, and it is clear that Glokk40Spaz is preparing for a big 2026.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!