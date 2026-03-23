Dont Touch My Fangs - Song by Glokk40Spaz

Glokk40Spaz has been showcasing his talents for a few years now. From his eclectic production choices to his aggressive flows and lyrics, the artist has become someone to watch in the underground scene. While he doesn't appear to be interested in mainstream attention, he still has a sizeable fanbase, ready to support him at will. His latest song "Dont Touch My Fangs" is another track that adds to his mythos. The song gets a bit literal with the vampire motif, but there is no denying that the beat here is hypnotic. His flows are as solid as ever, and it is clear that Glokk40Spaz is preparing for a big 2026.
Release Date: March 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Dont Touch My Fangs
Baby Life, I just popped somethin', I got 12 'bout to draw on they chop (Chop)
I'm hidin' in that bush, before we straight, I'm out here stocked (Brrat)
I still had that Glock tight on my waist, I pull that Glock (Tight)
I gotta catch them plays today, you know I throw them dots (Dots)