Holding On - Song by Cavalier & Quelle Chris featuring Navy Blue & Denmark Vessey

"Holding On" is the new collaboration between Cavalier, Quelle Chris, Navy Blue, and Denmark Vessey. These are four sensational artists who have all come together on a track that will certainly turn quite a few heads. It is a song with numerous emotional themes, with fatherhood taking center stage. We also get a gorgeous sample on the production, which brings the whole track together. Overall, you expect quality when these four get together, and that is exactly what fans received. 2026 is already off to a hot start, and with songs like this coming out, it's hard not to be excited about what else is in store for the rest of the year.
Release Date: March 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A