Holding On - Song by Cavalier & Quelle Chris featuring Navy Blue & Denmark Vessey

Cavalier, Quelle Chris, Navy Blue, and Denmark Vessey have teamed up for an epic collaboration called "Holding On."

"Holding On" is the new collaboration between Cavalier, Quelle Chris, Navy Blue, and Denmark Vessey. These are four sensational artists who have all come together on a track that will certainly turn quite a few heads. It is a song with numerous emotional themes, with fatherhood taking center stage. We also get a gorgeous sample on the production, which brings the whole track together. Overall, you expect quality when these four get together, and that is exactly what fans received. 2026 is already off to a hot start, and with songs like this coming out, it's hard not to be excited about what else is in store for the rest of the year.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!