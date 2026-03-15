Perfect – Song by wolfacejoeyy

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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wolfacejoeyy's melodic fusions of R&B and hip-hop level up in a moody, dreamy, and watery way on his new song "Perfect."

wolfacejoeyy is putting on for the new wave of R&B-fusing rap music, and hopefully he's working towards a long-form release in 2026. That's because "Perfect" is a lush and sweet track that shows off the best sides of the Nigerian-American artist's genre fusions and intoxicating artistry. This ode to a lover sits on a bed of watery synths, heavy but subdued snap percussion, and some very malleable and simple flows from wolfacejoeyy. While he doesn't stray away from this path in the short runtime, it's still engaging and pleasing enough to sink you into its vibe. It's not a revolutionary cut by any means, but it further perfects and pushes forward his compelling vision as an artist.

Release Date: March 11, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop/R&B

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Perfect

F**k it, you don't got to tell me,
I charge it to the game, just Apple Pay and Zelle me,
Uh, you stay on my back like a Pelle,
And you sexy, girl, I'm buying what you sell me

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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