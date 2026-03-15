Perfect – Song by wolfacejoeyy

wolfacejoeyy is putting on for the new wave of R&B-fusing rap music, and hopefully he's working towards a long-form release in 2026. That's because "Perfect" is a lush and sweet track that shows off the best sides of the Nigerian-American artist's genre fusions and intoxicating artistry. This ode to a lover sits on a bed of watery synths, heavy but subdued snap percussion, and some very malleable and simple flows from wolfacejoeyy. While he doesn't stray away from this path in the short runtime, it's still engaging and pleasing enough to sink you into its vibe. It's not a revolutionary cut by any means, but it further perfects and pushes forward his compelling vision as an artist.
Release Date: March 11, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/R&B
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Perfect
F**k it, you don't got to tell me,
I charge it to the game, just Apple Pay and Zelle me,
Uh, you stay on my back like a Pelle,
And you sexy, girl, I'm buying what you sell me