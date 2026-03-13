LK99 – Album by Leven Kali

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Leven Kali's new album "LK99" is as lush as it is engaging, coming through with some of the best R&B and Neo-soul of the year so far.

Leven Kali has spent a lot of time working with huge artists like Beyoncé and Drake, but he has one heck of a solo catalog to boast as well. His new album LK99 is likely his best yet, providing a lush, funky, and dreamy set of 11 tracks to indulge in. The fusions of R&B, Neo-soul, and funk on here are consistently bright and engaging, whether for the crisp instrumentation or the vocal dynamism of the Dutch-American singer and songwriter. Whether it's a sunburnt approach or a more moody setting, he always comes through with charisma and atmosphere on this LP. Hopefully Leven Kali has more to share and capitalizes on this moment, as these songs are some of the best soulful jams of 2026 so far.

Release Date: March 13, 2026

Genre: R&B/Soul

Tracklist of LK99
  1. BREATHE!
  2. Stars, Stripes and Credit Card Swipes
  3. Are U Still
  4. Remedy
  5. Starlet
  6. Grab It
  7. Just a Lil' Bit
  8. Pieces
  9. Sleepwalking
  10. Raining Sun
  11. Without U

Leven Kali's singles for LK99 were "BREATHE!," "Are U Still," "Remedy," "Pieces," and "Sleepwalking."

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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