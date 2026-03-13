LK99 – Album by Leven Kali

Leven Kali has spent a lot of time working with huge artists like Beyoncé and Drake, but he has one heck of a solo catalog to boast as well. His new album LK99 is likely his best yet, providing a lush, funky, and dreamy set of 11 tracks to indulge in. The fusions of R&B, Neo-soul, and funk on here are consistently bright and engaging, whether for the crisp instrumentation or the vocal dynamism of the Dutch-American singer and songwriter. Whether it's a sunburnt approach or a more moody setting, he always comes through with charisma and atmosphere on this LP. Hopefully Leven Kali has more to share and capitalizes on this moment, as these songs are some of the best soulful jams of 2026 so far.