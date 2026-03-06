Most Hated 2 - Album by Fredo Bang

Fredo Bang is an artist who has been around for a minute. His fans love him, and his consistency has been something to admire over the years. On Friday, he returned with the new album Most Hated 2. This is the perfect project for the artist, who continues to elevate his sound and gives fans what they want. From bangers to introspective ballads, Most Hated 2 has everything you would want from the artist. It is a project that is worth diving into, and we highly recommend it as New Music Friday starts off with a big bang.
Release Date: March 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Most Hated 2
- Goin Bad' Freestyle
- Mr. Uptown
- Jumpin' Out a Window
- Back 2 Back ft. G-Herbo
- My Woo ft. Loe Shimmy
- Mercedes
- Necessary Pain
- UP IN HEA
- If Ya Want It
- Gates Flow 2 (She Don't Wanna)
- Baby Please
- Who Hiding
- Young Ready
- Can't Be Close To People ft. Joe Scott
- Bout U ft. Hotboii
- Edible
- Really Red