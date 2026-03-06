Most Hated 2 - Album by Fredo Bang

Fredo Bang is an artist who continues to grind and deliver some heat for his fans, with his new project "Most Hated 2" being his latest endeavor.

Fredo Bang is an artist who has been around for a minute. His fans love him, and his consistency has been something to admire over the years. On Friday, he returned with the new album Most Hated 2. This is the perfect project for the artist, who continues to elevate his sound and gives fans what they want. From bangers to introspective ballads, Most Hated 2 has everything you would want from the artist. It is a project that is worth diving into, and we highly recommend it as New Music Friday starts off with a big bang.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!