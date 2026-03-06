We Don’t Get Along — Song by Juice WRLD & Marshmello

BY Tallie Spencer
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ab67616d0000b2731aac4d6120a958701d232837 ab67616d0000b2731aac4d6120a958701d232837
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Longtime collaborator Marshmellow releases a new posthumous track with Juice WRLD.

The posthumous catalog of Juice WRLD continues expanding with “We Don’t Get Along,” a collaboration alongside longtime producer partner Marshmello. The pair previously delivered some of Juice’s most recognizable crossover moments, including "Come & Go," "Bye Bye," and "Hate the Other Side," and this new release continues their blend of melodic rap and emotional storytelling. The record highlights Juice WRLD’s signature vulnerability, exploring conflict within relationships while balancing heartbreak and honesty. Marshmello’s production frames the track with polished electronic textures, giving the record a cinematic, late-night feel. For fans, “We Don’t Get Along” serves as another reminder of the late artist’s expansive vault.

Release Date: March 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

We don't get along
Looking in the mirror with these
Words on my tongue
I've come to this conclusion
We don't get along

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong"
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
ab67616d0000b273aa5cb0b54dec9bef881b8946 Songs Juice WRLD & Marshmello Team Up For Melodic Single "Bye Bye"
2019 Made In America Festival Music DJ Scheme Announces New Juice WRLD Song
Comments 0