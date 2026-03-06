We Don’t Get Along — Song by Juice WRLD & Marshmello

The posthumous catalog of Juice WRLD continues expanding with “We Don’t Get Along,” a collaboration alongside longtime producer partner Marshmello. The pair previously delivered some of Juice’s most recognizable crossover moments, including "Come & Go," "Bye Bye," and "Hate the Other Side," and this new release continues their blend of melodic rap and emotional storytelling. The record highlights Juice WRLD’s signature vulnerability, exploring conflict within relationships while balancing heartbreak and honesty. Marshmello’s production frames the track with polished electronic textures, giving the record a cinematic, late-night feel. For fans, “We Don’t Get Along” serves as another reminder of the late artist’s expansive vault.