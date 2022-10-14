Since his tragic passing in 2019, Juice WRLD has been subjected to numerous posthumous releases. While the ethics behind these releases are dubious, it seems like they just keep on coming. Numerous Juice projects have been released over the past couple of years, and on Friday, a new single with Marshmello called “Bye Bye” was released to the masses.

In the music video down below, you can tell that this song features the famous Juice WRLD formula. There are melodic lines about heartbreak and being cheated on, while the production is equally melodic and bassy. Juice WRLD rapped over this kind of production frequently, so it makes sense that an artist like Marshmello would want Juice’s vocals on his song. Overall, it’s in line with the various other posthumous releases we have heard from Juice since 2020.

Let us know what you think of the latest Juice WRLD track, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hit her with a bye-bye, bye-bye

You’re out your mind

I’m out of pills

And you’re out of lies