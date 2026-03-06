Early life crisis — Album by Nettspend

Rising rapper Nettspend steps into a new chapter with early life crisis, his official debut studio album. The 21-track project arrives as the follow-up to his breakout mixtape Bad Ass F*cking Kid and captures the anxieties, pressure, and identity struggles of a generation entering adulthood too quickly. Nettspend uses the album to reflect on the emotional turbulence that comes with sudden attention and artistic growth. The project also features appearances from artists YoungBoy Never Broke Again and OsamaSon, expanding his reach beyond the underground circles that first championed his music. With early life crisis, the young artist continues positioning himself as a defining voice in the Gen-Z rap wave.