Early life crisis — Album by Nettspend

BY Tallie Spencer
Nettspend blesses fans with 21 brand new tracks.

Rising rapper Nettspend steps into a new chapter with early life crisis, his official debut studio album. The 21-track project arrives as the follow-up to his breakout mixtape Bad Ass F*cking Kid and captures the anxieties, pressure, and identity struggles of a generation entering adulthood too quickly. Nettspend uses the album to reflect on the emotional turbulence that comes with sudden attention and artistic growth. The project also features appearances from artists YoungBoy Never Broke Again and OsamaSon, expanding his reach beyond the underground circles that first championed his music. With early life crisis, the young artist continues positioning himself as a defining voice in the Gen-Z rap wave.

Release Date: March 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: early life crisis

Tracklist for early life crisis
  1. you ready?
  2. ce
  3. pain talk (with OsamaSon)
  4. crack
  5. still standing
  6. who tf is u
  7. trap house 2016
  8. masked up (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again)
  9. stab
  10. halftime
  11. meet me in richmond
  12. no sleep
  13. <3 me
  14. paris hilton
  15. sick
  16. cross em out
  17. shades on
  18. plan b
  19. make it bleed
  20. hey, hello
  21. lil bieber
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
