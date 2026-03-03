Prayer Mat - Song by Homeboy Sandman

Homeboy Sandman fans have been blessed today as the artist has come through with a new video single, "Prayer Mat."

Homeboy Sandman is an artist who has built a dedicated fanbase for himself, all while earning the respect of his peers. He is an elite MC who certainly deserves his flowers. It also helps that his release schedule has been consistent over the past few years. He is always dropping something new, and that was the case on Tuesday morning. Below, you can find the artist's brand-new video single, "Prayer Mat." In this video, you can see the artist walking through the snowy streets of Brooklyn. Meanwhile, we get some high-level rapping and an elite instrumental that ties everything together.

