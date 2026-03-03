Bows & Bricks - Song by Fetty P Franklin & Big Moochie Grape

Fetty P Franklin and Big Moochie Grape have come together for a big-time collaboration on the new single "Bows & Bricks."

Fetty P Franklin is having a huge moment right now, and his latest string of singles have been incredibly successful. Over the weekend, he continued his run of success by teaming up with Big Moochie Grape. Their new song "Bows & Bricks" is a certified banger. It is the type of song that is going to get you into the gym and pushing weights. Having said that, there is no denying that Fetty P Franklin continues to grow his status in the game. He is becoming a rap heavyweight, and he is poised to have a truly impressive 2026. We cannot wait to hear more of what he has in the chamber.

