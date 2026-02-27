With No Due Respect – Album by Foggieraw

Ghana-born, Maryland-raised MC Foggieraw has spent the past few years finding his hip-hop voice, and his new album With No Due Respect is a great result from this process. Across 17 tracks, he enlists guests KARRAHBOOO, Larry June, John Legend, Dave James, Gwen Bunn, and Ari Lennox to paint a vivid and expansive picture of his balanced and duality-focused artistry. While this album's sound is not really bombastic by any means, it still packs an impactful punch thanks to some striking lyricism and intimate moments of improvisation and poetry. It's Foggieraw's most compelling artistic statement to date in many fans' eyes, and we can't wait to hear him grow even more after this definitive LP.
Release Date: February 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of With No Due Respect
- Unisex
- Faith Lies
- Rookie of the Year
- Mo Money Than Ur Dad (feat. KARRAHBOOO)
- Cadillac
- Disrespectfully Decline (feat. Larry June)
- Love Don't Cost A Thing
- Stay Awhile (feat. Ari Lennox)
- Water2wine.mp3
- Huey and Riley
- Grow Up (feat. John Legend)
- Boyfriend In Yo Brain (Notice Me)
- Thinking With My Heart
- Psalm and Islam (feat. Dave James and Gwen Bunn)
- Psalm 62
- Grandmas & Grandpas
- Bitchertation