With No Due Respect – Album by Foggieraw

Foggieraw is finally back with his new album "With No Due Respect," which features Larry June, Ari Lennox, KARRAHBOOO, and more.

Ghana-born, Maryland-raised MC Foggieraw has spent the past few years finding his hip-hop voice, and his new album With No Due Respect is a great result from this process. Across 17 tracks, he enlists guests KARRAHBOOO, Larry June, John Legend , Dave James, Gwen Bunn, and Ari Lennox to paint a vivid and expansive picture of his balanced and duality-focused artistry. While this album's sound is not really bombastic by any means, it still packs an impactful punch thanks to some striking lyricism and intimate moments of improvisation and poetry. It's Foggieraw's most compelling artistic statement to date in many fans' eyes, and we can't wait to hear him grow even more after this definitive LP.

