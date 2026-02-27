Business As Usual – Album by Le$

Le$ refuses to slow down his barrage of bars on multiple smooth projects, and "Business As Usual" is his latest example.

Houston's own Le$ knows how to balance easy-riding rhythms and flows with some more lyrically engaging performances. For him, that's always Business As Usual. The Texas MC's new album is yet another example of that, bolstered by some particularly bright sample work and a brief yet consistent nine-cut tracklist with a lot of personality within. It's a very mellow and pleasant listen, prioritizing catchiness, lush production mixes, and measured paces to intoxicate the listener. Le$ always deserves more flowers than he tends to get in hip-hop, but it's also clear that this low-key consistency is what makes him a beloved name in the game. Hopefully the prolific artist has even more feel-good rap music to share soon.

