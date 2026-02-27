ASAP (Remix) Song by Mya & 21 Savage

R&B songstress has teamed up with 21 Savage for a remix to her hit song "ASAP," and it's one you need to check out today.

You know we need to talk, pick up your phone, I done called 30 times You tryin'a ignore me, actin' tough, I know you somewhere cryin' Give me inspiration, think about you when I write my rhymes If she got diamonds all over her body then you know she mine

Mya has a hit on her hands with the "ASAP" and it was practically begging for a high-profile remix. That is exactly what we got thanks to 21 Savage , who provides a spirited verse on this new remix. Overall, these two voices work well together. You have the monotone rap stylings of 21, who sounds good on these R&B tracks. Meanwhile, you have Mya, who, of course, sounds fantastic on her own track. While not everyone would expect this collab, it is clear that this was the right move for everyone involved.

