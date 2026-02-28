Soul Unusual – Song by Blu & Exile

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Soul Unusual Blu Exile Soul Unusual Blu Exile
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Blu and Exile are one of the most consistent hip-hop duos working today, so it's no wonder "Soul Unusual" is so compelling.

Blu and Exile have a couple of amazing projects under their belts, if not downright classics at this point. Hopefully they have another one on the way, as their new single "Soul Unusual" will lift you up and keep you elevated. The Los Angeles MC is as charismatic and passionate as ever on this cut, with Exile scratching and mixing a lot of samples behind the boards with a sunny sheen to it all. While it won't shock any longtime fans of this duo, it proves just how fresh and compelling their work is after all these years. Their emphasis on engaging rhyme schemes, profound connections to artistry, and easy-going sonic pallets result in some of the most healing hip-hop you'll hear these days.

Release Date: February 27, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Soul Unusual

Woke up today, and I was Blu, no "E," thinking,
Without my ink pen, would I be OG?
I've been all around the world with fly girls making money,
Still, it's something that they couldn't take from me: soul

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic/Getty Images Music Havoc Reveals One Of His Favorite Prodigy Verses Of All Time
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong"
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date
News Marijuana Man
Comments 0