Soul Unusual – Song by Blu & Exile

Blu and Exile have a couple of amazing projects under their belts, if not downright classics at this point. Hopefully they have another one on the way, as their new single "Soul Unusual" will lift you up and keep you elevated. The Los Angeles MC is as charismatic and passionate as ever on this cut, with Exile scratching and mixing a lot of samples behind the boards with a sunny sheen to it all. While it won't shock any longtime fans of this duo, it proves just how fresh and compelling their work is after all these years. Their emphasis on engaging rhyme schemes, profound connections to artistry, and easy-going sonic pallets result in some of the most healing hip-hop you'll hear these days.