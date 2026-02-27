Find Out — Song by Freddie Gibbs & DJ Paul

Fans will "f--k around and find out," why these two are a dynamic duo.

Freddie Gibbs links up with Memphis legend DJ Paul on "Find Out." A gritty collaboration that pairs sharp lyricism with classic Southern production grit. Known for his precise delivery and detailed street storytelling, Gibbs leans into a familiar space here. The track balances raw energy with calculated restraint, allowing Gibbs’ controlled flow and seasoned confidence to take center stage. DJ Paul’s influence brings a nostalgic edge while keeping the sound grounded in modern hip-hop. "Find Out" truly highlights Gibbs' ability to adapt across regional styles while maintaining the lyrical precision that continues to define his artistry. Fans will "f--k around and find out," why these two are a dynamic duo.

Release Date: February 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/ Rap
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

F-ck around and find out
F-cking with me
Cause I'm the same n--ga that was turnt as a teen

