Joe Budden Blasts The BBC For Not Censoring John Davidson At The BAFTAs

Joe Budden says it's inexcusable that the BBC didn't edit out John Davidson's viral outbursts at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Sunday. During the ceremony, Davidson, who suffers from Tourette's Syndrome, shouted the n-word and other insults while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented an award on stage.
After Budden and his podcast co-hosts discussed the situation as a massive mistake, he theorized that it could have been intentional to drive engagement. "This is a trifecta if I hit it. I could have n***a screamed at two prestigious Black people while they're on stage. I could highlight Tourette's, and I edit out all the Palestine sh*t at the end. I'll get all the engagement. I'll get all the talk," he said.
From there, Joe Budden said that he feels empathy for John Davidson. "He said, 'I'm not a racist. I apologize...' I'm sad that his experience has to be all of this sh*t geared towards him." Marc Lamont Hill added that it's fine to simultaneously feel offended while also understanding that Davidson has a medical condition.
BAFTA's Apology
The BAFTAs put out a statement apologizing for the situation on their website on Monday. "One of our guests, John Davidson MBE, has Tourette syndrome and has devoted his life to educating and campaigning for better understanding of this condition. Tourette syndrome causes involuntary verbal tics, that the individual has no control over. Such tics are in no way a reflection of an individual's beliefs and are not intentional," they wrote.
The statement continued: "Early in the ceremony a loud tic in the form of a profoundly offensive term was heard by many people in the room. Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage at the time, and we apologize unreservedly to them, and to all those impacted. We would like to thank Michael and Delroy for their incredible dignity and professionalism. During the ceremony, John chose to leave the auditorium and watch the rest of the ceremony from a screen, and we would like to thank him for his dignity and consideration of others, on what should have been a night of celebration for him."