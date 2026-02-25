Joe Budden Blasts The BBC For Not Censoring John Davidson At The BAFTAs

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Joe Budden attends the UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024 on October 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
John Davidson was the subject of the British indie film, "I Swear," for which Robert Aramayo won the award for best actor.

Joe Budden says it's inexcusable that the BBC didn't edit out John Davidson's viral outbursts at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Sunday. During the ceremony, Davidson, who suffers from Tourette's Syndrome, shouted the n-word and other insults while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented an award on stage.

After Budden and his podcast co-hosts discussed the situation as a massive mistake, he theorized that it could have been intentional to drive engagement. "This is a trifecta if I hit it. I could have n***a screamed at two prestigious Black people while they're on stage. I could highlight Tourette's, and I edit out all the Palestine sh*t at the end. I'll get all the engagement. I'll get all the talk," he said.

From there, Joe Budden said that he feels empathy for John Davidson. "He said, 'I'm not a racist. I apologize...' I'm sad that his experience has to be all of this sh*t geared towards him." Marc Lamont Hill added that it's fine to simultaneously feel offended while also understanding that Davidson has a medical condition.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Believes John Davidson Is Racist Following Outburst At The BAFTAs

BAFTA's Apology

The BAFTAs put out a statement apologizing for the situation on their website on Monday. "One of our guests, John Davidson MBE, has Tourette syndrome and has devoted his life to educating and campaigning for better understanding of this condition. Tourette syndrome causes involuntary verbal tics, that the individual has no control over. Such tics are in no way a reflection of an individual's beliefs and are not intentional," they wrote.

The statement continued: "Early in the ceremony a loud tic in the form of a profoundly offensive term was heard by many people in the room. Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage at the time, and we apologize unreservedly to them, and to all those impacted. We would like to thank Michael and Delroy for their incredible dignity and professionalism. During the ceremony, John chose to leave the auditorium and watch the rest of the ceremony from a screen, and we would like to thank him for his dignity and consideration of others, on what should have been a night of celebration for him."

Read More: Jamie Foxx Addresses Tourette's Advocate John Davidson Yelling The N-Word At Michael B Jordan & Delroy Lindo

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals TV Charlamagne Tha God Believes John Davidson Is Racist Following Outburst At The BAFTAs
"I Swear" London Gala Screening TV N-Word During BAFTA Awards To Be Removed From On-Demand Broadcast
Syndication: PalmSprings Pop Culture Jamie Foxx Addresses Tourette's Advocate John Davidson Yelling The N-Word At Michael B Jordan & Delroy Lindo
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0