Joe Budden Blasts The BBC For Not Censoring John Davidson At The BAFTAs

Joe Budden says it's inexcusable that the BBC didn't edit out John Davidson's viral outbursts at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Sunday. During the ceremony, Davidson, who suffers from Tourette's Syndrome, shouted the n-word and other insults while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented an award on stage.

After Budden and his podcast co-hosts discussed the situation as a massive mistake, he theorized that it could have been intentional to drive engagement. "This is a trifecta if I hit it. I could have n***a screamed at two prestigious Black people while they're on stage. I could highlight Tourette's, and I edit out all the Palestine sh*t at the end. I'll get all the engagement. I'll get all the talk," he said.

From there, Joe Budden said that he feels empathy for John Davidson. "He said, 'I'm not a racist. I apologize...' I'm sad that his experience has to be all of this sh*t geared towards him." Marc Lamont Hill added that it's fine to simultaneously feel offended while also understanding that Davidson has a medical condition.

BAFTA's Apology

The BAFTAs put out a statement apologizing for the situation on their website on Monday. "One of our guests, John Davidson MBE, has Tourette syndrome and has devoted his life to educating and campaigning for better understanding of this condition. Tourette syndrome causes involuntary verbal tics, that the individual has no control over. Such tics are in no way a reflection of an individual's beliefs and are not intentional," they wrote.