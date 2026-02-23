Yellow Eyes - Song by Yebba

BY Alexander Cole
yebba-yellow-eyes yebba-yellow-eyes
Yebba is dropping an album called "Jean" in about a week from now, and there is no denying that fans are eager to listen.

Next week, Yebba will be dropping her new album Jean. Before this, fans have been given a gorgeous new track called "Yellow Eyes." It is the kind of song that is certainly going to drum up quite a bit of hype. There is a lot going on with this song, and all of it is good. From the vocals to the instrumental, you can't help but hold on to everything Yebba is saying on here. She is an incredible singer, and that talent is certainly on full display with this new track. If you are a fan of the artist, certainly go ahead and support this brand-new track, as well as the upcoming album.

Release Date: February 20, 2026

Genre: R&B

Album: Jean

Quotable Lyrics From Yellow Eyes

She ran to the post
I was worried you called
We couldn't find anyone the old way anymore
By telephone (In the garden)

Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
