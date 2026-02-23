Yellow Eyes - Song by Yebba

Next week, Yebba will be dropping her new album Jean. Before this, fans have been given a gorgeous new track called "Yellow Eyes." It is the kind of song that is certainly going to drum up quite a bit of hype. There is a lot going on with this song, and all of it is good. From the vocals to the instrumental, you can't help but hold on to everything Yebba is saying on here. She is an incredible singer, and that talent is certainly on full display with this new track. If you are a fan of the artist, certainly go ahead and support this brand-new track, as well as the upcoming album.