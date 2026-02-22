petal rock black – Album by WILLOW

WILLOW continues to prove why she's much more than an evolved child star, growing into one of the most compelling musicians in alternative pop, soul, and rock spaces. petal rock black, her latest album, is maybe the best representation of her versatility and sharp songwriting so far, taking a lot of inspiration from jazzier sounds and theatrical singer-songwriter fare. Mix that in with some alt-rock and progressive R&B experimentations, and you have a very lush and powerful LP. Kamasi Washington, George Clinton, and Tune-Yards help flesh out the soundscape. It's shaping up to be a great year for music if 2026 is giving us gems like this, and we look forward to sitting with WILLOW's latest full-length for a while.
Release Date: February 17, 2026
Genre: Soul/Rock/Jazz
Tracklist of petal rock black
- petal rock black (feat. George Clinton)
- vegetation
- hear me out
- play (feat. Kamasi Washington)
- sitting silently
- not a fantasy
- i would die 4 u
- omnipotent (feat. Tune-Yards)
- holy mystery
- nothing and everything
- living in the heart interlude
- ear to the cocoon