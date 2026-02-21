Final Act: Freedom – EP by millkzy

millkzy is as soulful of an artist as he is a poetic voice in the alternative R&B genre, a trait he shows off very well on his new EP, Final Act: Freedom. It follows his other short projects in 2025, and it features two new tracks: "The Cafe Closes At Nine" and "Free," which features comfortuh. They are both very tender cuts with some gorgeous and light instrumentation, creating a very peaceful atmosphere as the St. Louis artist opens up about his life experiences, his family, and his worries. While they don't have the groove or the bounce that you'll find in other R&B these days, millkzy makes a lot out of a little. Hopefully we get another long-form project soon that displays even more of his talents.