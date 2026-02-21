Final Act: Freedom – EP by millkzy

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Final Act Freedom millkzy Final Act Freedom millkzy
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
These two new tracks from millkzy on his "Final Act: Freedom" EP, "The Cafe Closes At Nine" and "Free" are gorgeous cuts.

millkzy is as soulful of an artist as he is a poetic voice in the alternative R&B genre, a trait he shows off very well on his new EP, Final Act: Freedom. It follows his other short projects in 2025, and it features two new tracks: "The Cafe Closes At Nine" and "Free," which features comfortuh. They are both very tender cuts with some gorgeous and light instrumentation, creating a very peaceful atmosphere as the St. Louis artist opens up about his life experiences, his family, and his worries. While they don't have the groove or the bounce that you'll find in other R&B these days, millkzy makes a lot out of a little. Hopefully we get another long-form project soon that displays even more of his talents.

Release Date: February 20, 2026

Genre: R&B

Tracklist of Final Act: Freedom
  1. The Cafe Closes At Nine
  2. Free (with comfortuh)
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Pop Culture Beyoncé Announces "RENAISSANCE" World Tour At Wearable Art Gala
pasted image 0 Mixtapes Wale The Sage Delivers 9 Featureless Songs On New "Running From Time" EP
Comments 0