Save The Day (From "Hoppers") - Song by SZA

SZA is lending her talents to an upcoming soundtrack for the Disney/Pixar film "Hoppers" which is due for release on March 6.

SZA is no stranger to creating catchy tunes for film soundtracks. The only evidence you really need is "All The Stars" for Black Panther. But she might have another hit on her hands in this space with "Save The Day," which will be used for the upcoming Disney/Pixar flick Hoppers. It hits theaters on March 6, and it depicts a world in which "scientists have discovered how to 'hop' human consciousness into lifelike robotic animals." If this song sounds somewhat similar to the likes of "Good Days" or "Saturn," you aren't fooling yourself. Co-directors Daniel Chong and Nicole Grindle were thinking about using those two songs in the credits for Hoppers. However, after reaching out to SZA and getting her to watch the film, there was an understanding on her part that they could have benefitted from something more original. "I think there was an intuitiveness in talking with SZA that when she saw the movie, I think she immediately knew what the movie needed," Chong told Laughing Place.

Release Date: February 20, 2026

Genre: Soundtrack

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from "Save The Day (From Hoppers)"

Is it a crime to fall in love with all I see as if it's mine? (It's mine)
Am I a fool to think that I could change the world and not change too? (Too)
Is it so bad to pause the future to appreciate the past? (Past)
Can we move on? It's all so heavy, need more strength to carry on

Zachary Horvath
