Creepin - Song by Don Toliver

It may only be February, but it looks like Don Toliver is already in full Halloween mode. Today, he dropped off a new track called "Creepin." It features eerie lyrics about keeping a close eye on a lover, and will appear on the soundtrack for Scream 7. The film is set to hit theaters later this month. Various other artists have already released their contributions to the soundtrack, including Ice Nine Kills with "Twisting The Knife" featuring McKenna Grace, Sueco with “Rearranging Scars," Jessie Murph with “Criminal," and Stella Lefty with “The Kill." Don Toliver first teased his collaboration with the Scream franchise earlier this week with photos of himself rocking the iconic Ghostface mask.
Release Date: February 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap
Album: Scream 7 Soundtrack
Quotable Lyrics from "Creepin"
I'm on the corner, came from Sedona
I got my mask on, no, I don't want you (No, no)
I keep my blade on the side, yes, I'm a loner (Shh)
But just incase I gotta c-c-creep up on you (Creep)