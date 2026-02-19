Ebro Reacts To Fat Joe Calling Him A “Dictator” Over Radio War

During a recent episode of Joe & Jada, Fat Joe discussed how artists were faced with a big decision at the peak of the Hot 97 and Power 105.1 rivalry. "You got dictators like Ebro on Hot 97," he explained. "'You don't come here, we running the show.'"

"What they didn't realize is that that station came with 40 other stations," he continued. "So it was like, do you want to be the hottest on Hot 97, which we all know and love, or do you want to get played in 40 other stations?"

Ebro responded to Fat Joe's remarks on The Ebro & Laura Rosenberg Show, admitting that there is some truth to them. According to him, however, he was simply trying to protect his team. "I was on that type of time," he said. "We was up against a behemoth and we was always there first for artists. […] So what was our other mode to be? We was just going to fold up, roll up, and act like it was cool for y'all to run down the street and kiss a** to them and not do nothing for us?"

Ebro Calls Out Mase

"I definitely was on my BS 1,000%. Had to be. Had to protect my team. I had to ride for my team. You guys thought we was just going to gladhand, be happy to be here while y'all just run around with these corporate behemoths," Ebro added. "A lot of people don't even know Hot 97 is really an independent small flagship. It's one station. There's no partners all across the globe."

This is far from the first thing Ebro has defended in recent weeks, however. Earlier this month, he also rushed to Bad Bunny's defense after Mase rated his Super Bowl Halftime Show a 4/10.