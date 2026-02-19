Ebro Reacts To Fat Joe Calling Him A “Dictator” Over Radio War

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ebro Reacts Fat Joe Dictator
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Ebro Darden speaks onstage during the Super Bowl LX Pregame &amp; Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference at Moscone Center West on February 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
During a recent episode of his podcast, Fat Joe reflected on the peak of the rivalry between Hot 97 and Power 105.1.

During a recent episode of Joe & Jada, Fat Joe discussed how artists were faced with a big decision at the peak of the Hot 97 and Power 105.1 rivalry. "You got dictators like Ebro on Hot 97," he explained. "'You don't come here, we running the show.'"

"What they didn't realize is that that station came with 40 other stations," he continued. "So it was like, do you want to be the hottest on Hot 97, which we all know and love, or do you want to get played in 40 other stations?"

Ebro responded to Fat Joe's remarks on The Ebro & Laura Rosenberg Show, admitting that there is some truth to them. According to him, however, he was simply trying to protect his team. "I was on that type of time," he said. "We was up against a behemoth and we was always there first for artists. […] So what was our other mode to be? We was just going to fold up, roll up, and act like it was cool for y'all to run down the street and kiss a** to them and not do nothing for us?"

Read More: Fat Joe Picks Up Exclusive Air Jordans During NBA All-Star Weekend

Ebro Calls Out Mase

"I definitely was on my BS 1,000%. Had to be. Had to protect my team. I had to ride for my team. You guys thought we was just going to gladhand, be happy to be here while y'all just run around with these corporate behemoths," Ebro added. "A lot of people don't even know Hot 97 is really an independent small flagship. It's one station. There's no partners all across the globe."

This is far from the first thing Ebro has defended in recent weeks, however. Earlier this month, he also rushed to Bad Bunny's defense after Mase rated his Super Bowl Halftime Show a 4/10.

"Mase, weren't you doing Puerto Rican judo in like one of your first hit songs," he began. "The experience of Puerto Ricans is the experience of every oppressed minority in the United States. But we walk away on some selfish, 'I wish it was me,' or 'It should've been me.' ... Meanwhile, Mase weren't you listed in the Trump-supporting rappers list?"

Read More: Ebro Goes Off On Mase For Criticizing Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference Sports Ebro Goes Off On Mase For Criticizing Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show
Michael Bezjian News DMX, Mase & The Lox Delivered A Dark Posse Cut On "N***az Done Started Something"
Revolt And AT&amp;T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta September 13 Music Joe Budden Weighs In On Mero Taking Ebro's Spot On Hot 97
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Music Ebro Addresses Charlamagne Tha God Incident
Comments 0