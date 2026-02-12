By My Side - Song by Murda Beatz featuring Loe Shimmy & Cash Cobain

Murda Beatz is one of hip-hop's most beloved producers. Over the last 10 years, he has been responsible for some of the genre's biggest hits. On Thursday, he came through with a new track called "By My Side," and it's a song that fans will appreciate thanks to the inclusion of Loe Shimmy and Cash Cobain. Both artists put in solid performances here. Meanwhile, Murda Beatz delivers some atmospheric production that allows his collaborators to shine. All of these years later, the producer still knows what the fans want to hear. Going into New Music Friday, this is one of our favorites of the week.
Release Date: February 12, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A