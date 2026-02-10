Stylistics - Song by Lil Yachty & Draft Day

At the end of the month, Lil Yachty and his Concrete Boys collective are going to drop the new tape, It's Us Vol. 2. This promises to be an evolution of the Concrete Boys sound. On Tuesday, Yachty and Draft Day dropped a new song called "Stylisitcs." If you remember, this is a song that was actually cheffed up during a Plaqueboymax livestream. The song has some gorgeous production, especially with the vocal chop in the background. Meanwhile, Yachty and Draft Day split the song in two. The chemistry is there, and the rapping is solid as well. It's a sound that Yachty has become familiar with as of late, and it all comes together quite nicely.
Release Date: February 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: It's Us Vol. 2
Quotable Lyrics from Stylistics
Run up on me, I'm tryna take off a limb, I'm tryna book him for cem—
Cemeteries, I'll never go like a simp, I'll never go like a ho
Ben & Jerry's all on my neck and my wrist, I get her wet like a boat
Ancillaries, go get the syrup for sure, pop out the P, it's smoke