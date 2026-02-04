Party At My Place - Song by xaviersobased

xaviersobased recently came through with his debut album "Xavier," and now, he is back with a new bonus track.

Xaviersobased in on a high note right now following the release of his debut album, Xavier. The project is receiving widespread critical acclaim, and it feels like the artist is about to break into the mainstream. With the momentum at a high point, Xav has decided to come through with a bonus track. This song is simply called "Party At My Place," and it features some production from Skrillex and Dylan Brady. The track comes together nicely, and it goes in all sorts of different directions throughout its runtime. This song is a true original, and Xav's performance reaffirms everything we thought about the artist.

