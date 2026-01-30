Hip-hop has gained another angel this month as songwriter and producer Tobias Smith has sadly passed away. The Cocoa, Florida native was just 43 and died on January 19. Smith most notably collaborated with Kanye West and AEW star Swerve Strickland.

Per Suggest, Smith's cause of death is still not clear; however, a loving tribute from a dear friend implies that it may have been a heart attack. In the conclusion of Terrance Denail Burney's Instagram post he writes, "Love you, bro. Pray for the fam. Heart attacks = heart aches."

He also writes in part, "Man. My bro Tobias Smith THE GREAT GRAMMY winner was called up last night. I just got off the phone with his wife to confirm. I had dinner with him before he proposed all he talked about was her and GREATNESS music. He always tried to do something positive he helped me when I told him I wanted to make some GREATNESS music! We just had a meeting with Death Row Music about speaking life on Death Row. He tried to help everybody he could. I really feel that the most high God is calling the special ones."

Tobias Smith's Career In Music

Swerve Strickland also took to his social media to remember Tobias Smith for all that he's done for him. "Love you and will miss you always big brother Tobias," he says alongside a black and white photo of them. Strickland also dedicated his match on January 21 to his lost friend.

Smith was responsible for Strickland's entrance themes as well as helping himself and Kanye West win some Grammys for Donda. At the 64th Grammy Awards, they would take home the Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. Smith's contributions on "Hurricane" assisted in that former victory whereas his hand in "Jail" nabbed them the golden gramophone in the latter.

He had songwriting credits on both, as well as for "Ok Ok," "Off The Grid," "Heaven and Hell," and "Ok Ok pt 2." Moreover, Smith's efforts earned Donda a Best Rap Album nomination.

All in all, Smith sounded like a giving person who didn't chase the spotlight. Rather, he was someone who just wanted to share his art with the world and let that speak for itself.

Per his online obituary, Smith was just as selfless with his time elsewhere, founding a nonprofit called The People’s Community ATL with the mission being "to empower underprivileged communities by fostering self-reliance and building sustainable futures."