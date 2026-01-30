Young Ready - Song by Fredo Bang

Fredo Bang has been dropping bangers for years, and the new song "Young Ready" is further proof of what he's capable of.

Fredo Bang is an artist from down South who always comes through with consistent music. Since the start of his career, he has been able to bring ballads and bangers to his fans. On the new song "Young Ready," he is certainly going for bangers. The track is incredibly catchy, and the production follows him along for the ride. If you are a fan of the artist, you know that this sound is what he thrives in. He's putting his all into this track, and there is no denying that this is a banger. Hopefully, he can keep up the consistency throughout the year.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!