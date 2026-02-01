K9 - Song by Don Toliver featuring SahBabii

BY Alexander Cole
Don Toliver's new album "OCTANE" just so happens to come with a feature from SahBabii on the new song "K9."

Don Toliver just dropped off OCTANE, and for the most part, the album has proven to be quite popular. Fans are resonating with what they are hearing right now, which is huge for Toliver and his career. He is clearly growing with each album, and it has been fun to watch. One of the songs we are diving into right now is "K9," which features SahBabii. SahBabii is oftentimes slept on, and this latest song is a great example of that. He is clearly incredibly talented and knows exactly what he is doing. The two sound great on the song, and we will definitely be running this one back.

Release Date: January 30, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: OCTANE

Quotable Lyrics from K9

I'm still at the top, I feel like a dog, I'm barking this shit (Roof)
She fuckin' it up, suckin' it up, I'm boppin' that shit (Roof, roof)
Whenever I leave the bank, it look like I robbed it
It's the relationship that keeps me coming back, oh

Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
