K9 - Song by Don Toliver featuring SahBabii

Don Toliver just dropped off OCTANE, and for the most part, the album has proven to be quite popular. Fans are resonating with what they are hearing right now, which is huge for Toliver and his career. He is clearly growing with each album, and it has been fun to watch. One of the songs we are diving into right now is "K9," which features SahBabii. SahBabii is oftentimes slept on, and this latest song is a great example of that. He is clearly incredibly talented and knows exactly what he is doing. The two sound great on the song, and we will definitely be running this one back.