iPhone 16 – Song by xaviersobased

xaviersobased may be a polarizing rapper these days, but you can't say it's for anything other than the engaging, ethereal, and jagged quality of his music. His new single "iPhone 16" proves this outright, crafting a jerk-adjacent track that's equal parts mystical as it is muddy. xavier's drawl floats over minimal percussion, gorgeous synth pads, and stretches out into higher-pitch croons when he leaves his malleable flow behind. Sure, it won't convince any naysayers. But each new song makes more and more people understand the appeal behind his artistry. xaviersobased is one of the most exciting rappers today, and he proves you don't need to skip out on charismatic lyricism to achieve that these days.
Release Date: January 23, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from iPhone 16
In the club, my brothers right beside me,
G23 if a n***a try me, uh,
N***as get hit,
Yeah, I'm with my n***a Zuro, bend a n***a, RIP,
Yeah, if he send a diss, then I might send a blitz
Yeah, being smart is hard, ignorance is bliss