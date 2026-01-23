xaviersobased is still making hip-hop fans' heads spin with his brazen flows, ethereal production choices, and intoxicating delivery.

xaviersobased may be a polarizing rapper these days, but you can't say it's for anything other than the engaging, ethereal, and jagged quality of his music. His new single "iPhone 16" proves this outright, crafting a jerk-adjacent track that's equal parts mystical as it is muddy. xavier's drawl floats over minimal percussion, gorgeous synth pads, and stretches out into higher-pitch croons when he leaves his malleable flow behind. Sure, it won't convince any naysayers. But each new song makes more and more people understand the appeal behind his artistry. xaviersobased is one of the most exciting rappers today, and he proves you don't need to skip out on charismatic lyricism to achieve that these days.

