Yessa - Song by Summrs

Underground rapper Summrs is back with a new song called "Yessa," which delivers on the melodic and lowkey vibes.

Summrs has been rising to the occasion over the last few years, much to the delight of his fans. Overall, Summrs remains one of the biggest underground artists out, and each new release gets his fans excited. He has a new album dropping soon, and recently, he delivered a new single, simply called "Yessa." With this new track, the artist gives us some production that could have been in the James Bond GoldenEye game. From there, the artist delivers his typical melodic flow, which has become a real staple of his sound. It sounds great, and we look forward to whatever else Summrs has planned this year.

