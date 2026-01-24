Yessa - Song by Summrs

BY Alexander Cole
Underground rapper Summrs is back with a new song called "Yessa," which delivers on the melodic and lowkey vibes.

Summrs has been rising to the occasion over the last few years, much to the delight of his fans. Overall, Summrs remains one of the biggest underground artists out, and each new release gets his fans excited. He has a new album dropping soon, and recently, he delivered a new single, simply called "Yessa." With this new track, the artist gives us some production that could have been in the James Bond GoldenEye game. From there, the artist delivers his typical melodic flow, which has become a real staple of his sound. It sounds great, and we look forward to whatever else Summrs has planned this year.

Release Date: January 23, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: BADMON

Quotable Lyrics for Yessa

You better not try and play me (Yee-ha)
I'ma sit back and act like everything gravy when I slay, yeah
I'm so player (Yee-ha)
Yeah, my bitch is so thick, she got them layers (Yee-ha)
I got zero toleration for a traitor

