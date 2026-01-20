Beatbox - Song by Lackvill

Lackvill has become a popular emerging talent, and after some viral freestyles, he continues to drop some new music.

Lackvill is an artist who has quickly risen in the ranks among underground artists. He has had some viral freestyles, and it has become clear that he has a voice that people want to hear. His songs are aggressive, and he comes through with some interesting production. That is certainly the case on his new song "Beatbox," which was released this past weekend. This is yet another song that showcases what Lackvill can do. Unfortunately, the song is just over one minute long. If Lackvill can put in the work to drop longer songs, perhaps he can dial up the mainstream appeal.

