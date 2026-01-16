Giane 2 – Album by evilgiane

evilgiane has been one of the best producers in the game for years now, and he has much more to share. On his new album Giane 2, he swaps out some of his plugg-adjacent innovations for ambient, glitchy tracks with a lot of atmosphere and beauty to them. You won't find any bars throughout, and only a few minimal percussion moments. Nevertheless, it's a very meditative experience that shows off the Brooklyn native's skilled sound design and versatility as a producer. Hopefully he continues to incorporate these elements into his more explicitly hip-hop material, which has already benefitted from these talents a whole lot. evilgiane is here to stay, and we'd guess he'll only grow more as a producer moving forward.
Release Date: January 14, 2026
Genre: Ambient/Electronic
Tracklist of Giane 2
- tokyo song
- aerial passing (with Rue Jacobs)
- just climbing
- purgatory
- future
- terms
- the white house
- once before
- poker (with Clams Casino)