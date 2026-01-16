Giane 2 – Album by evilgiane

evilgiane scaled things back a bit on his new album "Giane 2," aiming for a more ambient vibe that still has some sharply grimy moments.

evilgiane has been one of the best producers in the game for years now, and he has much more to share. On his new album Giane 2, he swaps out some of his plugg-adjacent innovations for ambient, glitchy tracks with a lot of atmosphere and beauty to them. You won't find any bars throughout, and only a few minimal percussion moments. Nevertheless, it's a very meditative experience that shows off the Brooklyn native's skilled sound design and versatility as a producer. Hopefully he continues to incorporate these elements into his more explicitly hip-hop material, which has already benefitted from these talents a whole lot. evilgiane is here to stay, and we'd guess he'll only grow more as a producer moving forward.

