My Everything - Song by Lecrae

Lecrae is an artist who is known for rapping about his faith. Of all the artists to ever do this, there is no denying that Lecrae remains one of the best at it. Further proof of this is his new song "My Everything." Every single lyric here is from the heart, and the choir used in the background certainly adds to the emotional nature of the song. Back in 2024, Kendrick Lamar shouted out Lecrae on "Watch The Party Die." In the song, Lecrae was used as an example of an MC to look up to. Songs like this explain exactly why K. Dot would feel that way.