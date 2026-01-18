My Everything - Song by Lecrae

BY Alexander Cole
lecraemyeverything lecraemyeverything
Lecrae is looking to drop a new album this year, and on his new song "My Everything," he delivers some beautiful lyrics.

Lecrae is an artist who is known for rapping about his faith. Of all the artists to ever do this, there is no denying that Lecrae remains one of the best at it. Further proof of this is his new song "My Everything." Every single lyric here is from the heart, and the choir used in the background certainly adds to the emotional nature of the song. Back in 2024, Kendrick Lamar shouted out Lecrae on "Watch The Party Die." In the song, Lecrae was used as an example of an MC to look up to. Songs like this explain exactly why K. Dot would feel that way.

Release Date: January 16, 2026

Genre: Christian Rap

Album: 116 Day 2026

Quotable Lyrics from My Everything

What am I to say that I ain't said about a million times?
How You rescued me from darkness, I was living blind
I ain't listen to Your voice, but You kept on sending signs
I was fightin' for my soul, You just told me, "Give it time"

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
